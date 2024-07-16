HARDING: Man who prophesied Trump ear shot in March said a whole lot more

Last spring, a janitor from the U.S. publicly stated a divine vision that a bullet would whiz by Donald Trump’s ear. Given recent events, renewed attention has been given to this prophecy, which included a whole lot more.On March 14, Brandon Biggs of Plainsview, Texas joined YouTube host and minister Steve Cioccolanti and fellow guest Amanda Grace to share what the Lord had been showing him through visions, dreams, and words--including a gunshot that left Trump's ear bloodied.“I saw Trump rising up. And then I saw an attempt on his life, that this bullet flew by his ear, and it came so close to his head that it busted his eardrum,” Biggs said.It would not have taken great insight to speculate someone might try to shoot Trump, but to foretell a bullet causing his ear to bleed suggests genuine foresight. That's why many social media channels and even Sky News Australia have reposted Biggs' prediction..If the God of the Bible spoke the world into existence, it makes sense he would still speak today. If God is real, it would make sense He could hear prayer. What many believers miss is the listening aspect of conversations with God. This starts with aptitude, picks up with a little know-how, and gets better with practice.Watch other videos of Biggs on his YouTube channel Last Days, and he always seems like an everyday person who genuinely developed a friendship with God. If his janitorial profession is not greatly esteemed, all the better. Even the Bible says God uses the weak and foolish things of this world to shame the wise. In the Christmas story, God bypassed the Jewish scholars to reveal Jesus’ birth to magi and shepherds.It's also interesting that Biggs shared other things March 14 that have come to pass, suggesting the rest of what he said may be still to come..“The Lord showed me he [Trump] would go clear into the summer. Great persecution would come on him through the judges, and through the law and all these people trying to sue him and all this stuff. But there would be a stop to it,” he said, clapping his hands for emphasis.And so it was on July 1, the U.S. Supreme Court declared that Trump would be immune from criminal prosecution for acts committed during his time in office. On Monday, a Florida judge ruled that the special counsel prosecuting Trump for illegally keeping classified documents after his presidency lacked the legal standing to do so.Briggs also foresaw the attempt on Trump’s life would change his faith.“He fell to his knees during this time frame, and he started worshipping the Lord. He got radically born again,” Briggs recalled being shown.“People say he's saved now, but he becomes really on fire for Jesus after what I saw coming. And then I saw people interceding [in prayer].”Early hints suggest this may be happening. CBN News chief political analyst David Brody spoke to Trump on the phone briefly late Sunday night while the politician was between meetings. Brody told 700 Club host Gordon Robertson Trump was positive and energetic.“I said, ‘How can people pray for you?’ He said, ‘It’s not about me. Please pray for this nation. We are in a sad, terrible state,'" Brody recalled Trump saying..“I spoke to Corey Lewandowski, his former campaign manager this morning [Monday], who told me that Donald Trump is a changed man because of this. Now Cory knows Donald Trump very well. You get a sense, Gordon, that right now we are entering new territory for Donald Trump, a fertile ground if you will, spiritual and otherwise...“Ronald Reagan after the assassination attempt on his life said that God had spared him for a purpose. And ultimately, that purpose was to defeat the godless Soviet Union at the time and tear down this wall. What is the purpose for Donald Trump as we move forward?”Briggs has some idea. He said Trump will win the presidency on a wave of patriotism.It must be said that many prophets predicted a Trump win in 2020 as well. Take that as you will. Between the 2,000 mules Dinesh D’Sousa documented in his film, the ballots that appeared by the truckload in the middle of the night in six swing states, and other anomalies, and the packed Trump rallies compared to Biden's basement campaign, it's not hard to imagine Trump actually did win.As for Trump's purpose going forward, Briggs said Trump will navigate the U.S. through an economic crash that triggers a time "a dark time" and “worse than the Great Depression.” He saw Trump and other elected officials praying in the Oval Office, and a reboot of the U.S. economy.“The financial crisis of what I saw coming, it started to lift…And good times [were] coming back again,” Briggs said.“The Lord said it would be…a season of a shaking, and it would be shaking to awaken…. that He was not done with America. There would be a great revival come…And the Lord said, ‘Do not call this judgement. It's not my judgement, it's a correction.’”What triggers this crash is unclear, though Briggs also foresaw a natural disaster happening early some spring. He said it would take place three days after U.S. involvement brokers a two-state solution in Israel that portions off a part of Jerusalem to the Palestinians.“I saw the New Madrid earthquake. And it's so big when it happens that the Mississippi River, it actually goes out another direction,” he said.“I saw that they were not able to bring in supply trucks from east to west, because there was no bridges,” Briggs said.“They actually were flying in Chinook helicopters from the west coast to bring in aid to the people. And the Chinooks were flying so low that they were shaking the houses.”Christians sceptical of Biggs can still accept his main point: people will need God for the difficult times ahead.“You have got to find and have a relationship with the Lord like you've never had before. It's time to stop playing church. It's time to get on fire for Jesus, for Him. The King is coming. And people are asleep.”Below, Biggs went live to YouTube after Trump was shot at. He said he was urged to pray for Trump the morning of the shooting with the words, "Today's the day." He also shared other expectations of the future not in this article.