HARDING: Nasty scenarios would follow teacher rejection of Sask contract offer

Very soon, Saskatchewan's longest-ever teachers contract dispute will either finally be resolved or get more contentious than ever.Today and tomorrow, teachers will vote on a "final offer" on a contract offer from the province. The phrase "final offer" came from the Government-Teacher Bargaining Committee which bargained on behalf of the province last month.The contract dispute has been unusual in many ways, including its timeline. The contract was set to expire last August, but the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) approached the province last May to begin negotiations. This was, apparently, earlier than usual. Nevertheless, the process has dragged on so long, it's left teachers without a contract longer than ever.Another strange aspect is that compensation issues haven't been the central point of contention. The endless drum beaten by the STF is that classroom size and complexity must be included in the terms of a contract. The number of children in the class is only one aspect. Another is whether it is a split class, meaning two different curricula must be taught. Yet another is how many students have disabilities and how much in-class help (such as an educational assistant) is available for them.A few trends have made this an increasing issue for teachers. Whereas challenging children may have been set apart in some way, they are now mainstreamed. Meanwhile, it seems that learning and behavioural issues are on the rise. Clearly, the tools and freedom for teachers to discipline children isn't what it was in past generations either.Immigration has brought other challenges to the classroom. Children tend to pick up languages quickly, but it's still a steeper learning curve. Besides this, Saskatchewan is growing the fastest it has in 100 years, in numbers, if not percentages, and building classrooms and hiring teachers is a challenge.The Education Sector Staffing Profile shows that in 2016 there were 9,477.2 regular classroom teaching positions in the province, and in 2023, there were 9,478.3 positions filled. That's 1.1 more teachers in 7 years. Meanwhile, enrolment rose from 178,296 students to 193,550. The ratio has risen from 18.8 students per teacher to 20.4.The accounts driving the complaints are the classrooms of 30 or more children teachers are sometimes left with. A 2022 survey in Alberta found 4 in 10 classrooms had 30 or more students, but we haven't seen a statistical indication this is as common in Saskatchewan.British Columbia, Prince Edward Island, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick have addressed the issue of class size and complexity, but in varying ways.In 2002, B.C. made a law to exclude class size and complexity from collective bargaining agreements, only to spark a 14-year court battle that forced the province to allow such negotiations. The current collective agreement dictates class size limits and dictates staffing ratios for positions such as special education, learning assistants and English as a Second Language teachers.Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill, nodding to the Saskatchewan School Board Association (SSBA), has been adamant that a collective bargaining agreement will not mandate class size and complexity. On one occasion, negative consequences in B.C. were cited as one reason.STF President Samantha Becotte insists the B.C. system is not the model the STF is advocating for, but it is unclear just what the Saskatchewan might would be or how it would differ.Amidst this dispute, which saw little time in negotiation, the province announced a memorandum of understanding with the SSBA for a record increase of $180 million in education, with some money specifically earmarked to address class size and complexity.The STF, pointing to past times increases in education funding were cut back, insisted that such increases be guaranteed in a contract. The STF offered to put the issue to binding arbitration, but the province refused.As a workaround, the province offered a line in the contract that said the province would follow and honour a framework of accountability with school boards on class size and complexity.At least one other province has taken a similar approach. Prince Edward Island has utilized a joint committee system where a panel of educators and government officials deal with class composition concerns. Funds for this purpose are included in PEI’s collective agreement with teachers.In the new contract, teachers will get pay increases of 3% in each of the first two years and 2% in the final year, as well as some non-monetary concessions. Becotte complained teachers' purchasing power would drop 10% from what it had been ten years prior.Then again, the more teachers get paid, the harder it will be for the province to hire enough of them to deal with classroom complexity issues. The province is also spending $216 million to build or renovate schools, up $68.7 million from last year, as part of a $273 million deficit budget.According to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, the average Saskatchewan teacher made $92,000 in 2023 and worked 190 instructional days. Meamwhile, average pay of a general full-time Saskatchewan worker was $61,000 per year.From now until 6 pm Thursday, teachers are voting on whether to take the deal. A refusal guarantees some nasty scenarios.One is that the contract dispute continues with even more job action by teachers. At stake are track meets and high school graduation for a set of students that forfeited both during the pandemic in 2020. The STF's continual argument that the government had given them no choice will ring true to some but quite hollow to others.The STF, which has already argued that relationships between the STF and the government and school boards need repair, will witness strife with students, parents and the public hit a whole new level. An election looms in October, and NDP support for the teachers will fuel a very contentious election campaign.The Sask Party government may choose to legislate the contract. Teachers would be left with the choice of making an illegal strike or attempt a court action to add to the government's legal battles on classroom pronoun policy. While their court case is less clear, as would be the chances of it lasting 14 years as in B.C., it would do nothing to heal relationships.Some wars are worth fighting, while others exact a toll that make victory either dubious or not worth the win. The decisions of teachers are up to them, but one thing's for sure: either a grudging peace or a nasty war is at hand.