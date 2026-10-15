Opinion

HARDING: Patient care in Saskatchewan takes a back seat to union turf

CUPE is resisting changes designed to get health workers where patients need them most.
CUPE puts a wall around healthcare workers
CUPE puts a wall around healthcare workersImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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