Meat packers on strike 1986

UFCW meat packers from Pocklington-owned Gainers, rally outside the Alberta legislature in 1986.

 Mike Tulley

Third and final in a series on conservative businessman and theorist, Peter Pocklington

The Ralph Klein revolution in Alberta started with the financial devolution of Peter Pocklington. By the time the province realized his wisdom, it was too late for him to benefit.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(7) comments

ShaunPolczer Staff
ShaunPolczer

Don Getty was another puke — made his millions off of seniors ‘investing’ in oil wells that didn’t pan out. The TSX was forced to rewrite its ‘disclosure’ rules for oil and gas reserves because of rip-off artists like him. Ask Jeff Tonken. Then his kid Dale got busted for selling coke outside the Kingsway Hotel — with scales and all — you have to pay the cops to do that — and did 18 months in the Remand, with pool tables and dartboards. And in fact, that’s why we have ‘Family Day’ in Alberta. Thanks to Dale.

ShaunPolczer Staff
ShaunPolczer

So, when Pocklington had those rings made in 1984, they all had cubic zirconiums except his, Wayne’s, and Slats’ — and maybe Messier — which real diamonds.

ShaunPolczer Staff
ShaunPolczer

Pocklington is a bum. A truly awful human being. Few people realize Wayne Gretzky had a ‘personal services’ contract that wasn’t insured by the NHLPA and Puck used it as collateral for Gainers before he sold it — to Bruce McNall (another creep) as a ‘depreciating asset’. And then Slats had to bail him out of a US jail for failing to disclose assets in his bankruptcy — fraud basically. You know what those assets were? Five Stanley Cup rings. Fact.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I remember the Gainers strike, I worked up the road from it, violence was common from the union, and I remember many Gainers union people coming and applying for

Work at the little

Shop I worked at. They left a job at gainers, paying at that time, 15-17 an hour, to applying for a job that paid minimum wage of, if I remember about 3.75 an hour. None of them got hired, I thought, if they aren’t happy with 15.00 an hour, how are they going to be happy with minimum wage? Eventually they all wound up unemployed, Gainers was shut down. Puck tried, he brought pro sports to Edmonton, and Gretzky and the rest to Edmonton and put us on the map with Stanley cup championships, inevitably the Progressive side of the Progressive Conservatives ruined much of this province, and Klein had to do the heavy lifting and take all the insults and leftwing hate tgst Hetty couldn’t handle. I loved this province just as I do today, but we have gotten weak, I remember a province of hard working people, with a “just leave me alone” attitude, today we whine and cry, about how hard done by we are, while never doing anything to change things.

GeorgeOfTheJungle
GeorgeOfTheJungle

The problem was that Klein eventually reverted to the big spending Progressive ways in the last few years of his reign. Alberta has not recovered from it yet. He basically opened the door for the NDP commies to do damage. The UPC party is controlled by progressives in the backrooms and among the big donors so conservatives have too small a voice in the party.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I met Klein many times, the last few years of his premiership, I’m sure he was suffering from dementia, he was not the same man I had talked to many times before. I think the party was infiltrated by leftwing NDPers and Liberals, hence they died a slow death, and rightfully so.’

ShaunPolczer Staff
ShaunPolczer

He had COPD from years of smoking, that makes you loopy. People were saying he was drunk but in fact he was sick.

