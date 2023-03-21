Gerrit Van Dorland

RightNow has claimed Gerrit Van Dorland was disqualified because of his views on abortion. 

 Courtesy Gerrit Van Dorland for Oxford/Facebook

Gerrit Van Dorland deserved better. He spent six years working for Conservative members of Parliament, leadership campaigns, nominations, and general elections. In the last three months he rallied 2,500 constituents in the federal riding of Oxford, ON, to buy memberships in the Conservative Party of Canada and choose him to be the party’s candidate.

So what did his party do with this young loyalist? They disqualified him days before the nomination vote and gave him no reason why.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

