Opinion

HARDING: Questionable answers at Regina mosque press conference were revealing enough

Mosque director M Anisur Rahaman put the call to prayer on pause but still aims for them to become a lasting fixture
M Anisur Rahaman, director of Regina City Jamia Masjid answers questions during a press conference at his mosque (June 26, 2026)
M Anisur Rahaman, director of Regina City Jamia Masjid answers questions during a press conference at his mosque (June 26, 2026)Lee Harding / Western Standard
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