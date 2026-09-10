Opinion

HARDING: Stop blaming Trump for Canada’s economic failures

High taxes, costly regulations, and internal trade barriers are damaging our economy without any help from Trump.
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Donald Trump
Wab Kinew
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Interprovincial Trade
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