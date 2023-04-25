A most amazing thing is happening in Canada, where scant domestic media coverage is inversely related to its significance: the National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19.
The Terry Fox run has something in common with the NCI. It was a noble and heroic effort that began in obscurity and picked up steam as it went west. NCI hearings began in Truro, NS, then went to Toronto. They even got a blip of CBC coverage in Winnipeg two weeks ago. Seating was sold out for some sessions in Saskatoon last week. And on Wednesday, NCI hearings begin in Red Deer.
The NCI is the brainchild of Preston Manning, who continues to make major contributions to Canadian public life that rival that of any young person. Top-notch lawyers and commissioners dedicated their time. Having been there, allow me to say the same for the volunteers. They are warm and the truth means a lot to them. Like the Trucker Convoy, the NCI is setting an example many other countries will follow.
This is the inquiry government should have, however, none but Alberta’s will. Those who mishandled the pandemic have no incentive to facilitate a recap of their misdeeds. Therefore, it falls to the people to do what public officials will not.
The inquiry website explains: “The NCI’s purpose is to listen, to learn, and to recommend. What went right? What went wrong? How can Canadians and our governments better react to national crises in the future in a manner that balances the interests of all members of our society?”
Truths shared at the NCI were sobering. There are few good news stories to be found in a pandemic that was made worse by those who handled it. Most of the inquiry is not about suffering from the virus itself, but from the government and a propagandized public. Here lies the real tragedy of the past three years.
The ugliness of the pandemic response took many forms. Expert testimony was given on how the vaccines were inadequately tested and had poor quality control. The painful experiences of the vaccine injured and those who grieve them have also been welcomed by the NCI.
Other witness testimony relates to compounded suffering of those who wouldn’t or couldn’t mask when they went to hospital and services they were denied. The ostracism they received puts unprofessional conduct by the medical profession on full display, and betrays the myopic paranoia on social distancing and masking that turned a profession of compassion into something else.
One example can suffice: On Day 3 in Saskatoon, Jody McPhee testified she left work and drove from a job site to a Yorkton hospital where her dad was suffering kidney failure following his second Pfizer shot. “Social distancing!” insisted a hall monitor. Really?
The unvaccinated testified on the social ostracism they received. Their stance was ridiculed by friends and family members who called them selfish. Not in all circumstances have these relationships been reconciled.
Some reported long-term psychological effects from their pandemic experience. They struggle to believe in people’s humanity again because some people showed them so little of it during the pandemic. Distrust of the medical profession has become acute. Nadine Ness testified how her physician husband was doxed and how she wanted to give birth at home rather than be put in the hands of public health.
Following Day 2 of the NCI in Saskatoon, I told NCI commissioner Bernard Massie I appreciated the endurance he and his colleagues showed to bear such awful truth day after day. He reminded me that the NCI brought them healing because victims have finally been given a platform to be heard.
In Saskatoon, participating lawyer Shawn Buckley lamented the NCI had not received much media coverage. I've written three articles on the NCI (this is the fourth), and also written about some of its witnesses in the past. However, there is room for more.
That said, some articles would be hard to write, even if one tried. Occasionally medical experts have given broad, but deep, analysis of the vaccine. The task of trying to parse, translate, and condense these presentations is daunting, and doomed to fall short. Some things must be heard first-hand from the expert.
The NCI will host hearings at the Baymont by Wyndham in Red Deer from 9 am to 5 pm, April 26 to 28. Tickets for live attendance are available. Live coverage streams on the NCI website, Twitter, Rumble, YouTube, and Facebook. Live is best, because Big Tech still can’t handle the truth. An April 24 evening round table discussion with Dr. Mark Trozzi and embalmers has already been removed for violating YouTube’s terms of service.
Those testifying in Red Deer include:
• David Redman, a former Canadian colonel who developed emergency management plans for Canada and Alberta;
• Eric Payne, pediatric neurologist at Alberta Children’s Hospital;
• Gary Davidson, former head of east central ER services for AHS;
• Justin Chin, a specialist ER physician working in the ER at the U of A;
• Dean Beaudry, risk management expert, who will compare the risks of COVID vaccines and lockdowns;
• Scott Crawford, Calgary area paramedic, who will testify about novel clinical presentations he observed following the rollout of the mRNA vaccines
• Catherine Christensen, an Edmonton area lawyer who represents 370 military veterans released from service for not complying with the vaccine mandates;
• Greg Chan, Ponoka, AB family doctor, who filed numerous Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) claims which were denied.
• James Coates, pastor for Grace Life Church, who served 35 days in remand for refusing to comply with AHS public health orders.
• Deanna McLeod, clinical researcher, who will discuss the original Pfizer data used to justify the Emergency Use Authorization
• J.J Coey, a researcher and academic who will discuss coronaviruses and the pandemic narrative
• Daniel Bulford, formerly a member of the RCMP tactical team that protected Justin Trudeau, will talk about his background and his role in the Trucker Convoy.
(1) comment
It’s amazing seeing all this truth coming out by regular honest people about this monstrously evil fraud and medical assault
No wonder these evil scum politicians like Trudeau and the big pharma pig / wh@re Bonnie Henry are squirming and doubling down in panic
In a just society both would be facing the death penalty
