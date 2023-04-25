National Citizens Inquiry Saskatoon

National Citizens Inquiry, during its Saskatoon hearing.

 Screenshot of NCI Saskatoon

A most amazing thing is happening in Canada, where scant domestic media coverage is inversely related to its significance: the National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19.

The Terry Fox run has something in common with the NCI. It was a noble and heroic effort that began in obscurity and picked up steam as it went west. NCI hearings began in Truro, NS, then went to Toronto. They even got a blip of CBC coverage in Winnipeg two weeks ago. Seating was sold out for some sessions in Saskatoon last week. And on Wednesday, NCI hearings begin in Red Deer.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It’s amazing seeing all this truth coming out by regular honest people about this monstrously evil fraud and medical assault

No wonder these evil scum politicians like Trudeau and the big pharma pig / wh@re Bonnie Henry are squirming and doubling down in panic

In a just society both would be facing the death penalty

