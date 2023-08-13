A discussion on Christians choosing medical assistance in dying opened my eyes as to how believers are navigating its ethics from the lens of faith — or perhaps not!
The workshop on MAiD was conducted in three, 75-minute sessions during a larger week-long event hosted by an evangelical denomination. The moderator was a retired nurse who sought to introduce the issue as even-handedly as possible.
On the first day, she shared an overview of what the practice involves and what’s going on in the province. She said the people implementing MAiD in Saskatchewan were somewhat hazy on details because, they told her, things were constantly changing.
The moderator took questions and comments and shared the official stance of the denomination. The statement said pain alleviation and allowing death to take its natural course were different from active participation in a death, which was not to be done.
I pointed out 1 Samuel 31:3-4 where the armour-bearer of mortally-wounded King Saul was afraid to do give his master the coup de grace, before he fell into the hands of his enemies. The Bible says he was 'sore afraid:' This may well have been the fear of God (Instead, the king fell on his sword.)
Day two featured a video of a Dr. Phil episode on assisted death.
Its viewers on YouTube must proceed past the warning, “The following content may contain topics related to suicide or self-harm.” The moderator admitted the segment left a strong pro-MAiD impression but said it was hard to find anything better for discussion purposes.
Day three included a panel whose members had had personal experience with MAiD. They left me with no doubt that many Christians, even so-called Bible-believing ones, either have room for the practice or will sign up for it themselves.
The panel included the widow of someone who had chosen MAiD, and his former pastor. The clergyman, a retired bishop, said theological perspectives varied and if one was determined to find one that matched their own notions on MAiD, they probably could.
When his friend asked him if he would do the graveside service after his death, he said “I wish you wouldn’t do this,” but said he would nevertheless respect his choice and do the burial.
An elderly woman on the panel said an experimental drug has kept her alive for years despite what appeared to be terminal cancer. It seemed she had either been approved to receive it or would if an agonizing end seemed imminent.
The panel of five believers, all “born-again” as they say, was rounded off with a couple who run a funeral home. They said MAiD officials have sent them a series of questions lately (perhaps probing whether they would be open to providing MAiD onsite as is done in Quebec and Ontario.)
The funeral directors said Christians are choosing this kind of death apart from the knowledge of their faith community. She said people, Christian or not, like that they have autonomy and some control over the end of their lives. They said it was reminiscent of the song, I did it my way, by Frank Sinatra and even added, “God doesn’t want us to suffer.”
Hello? How could a Christian who believed Jesus suffered on the cross by God’s will reach that conclusion?
Besides, in 2 Timothy 2:3 the Apostle Paul tells Timothy, “Join me in suffering like a good soldier.” At best, one might say God doesn’t want us to suffer for nothing.
As for the Sinatra classic, Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey once lauded it as the most satanic song because it proclaimed self-will. Famous occultist Aleister Crowley similarly said, “Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the Law.”
I asked the panel if MAiD-endorsing Christians they knew based their decision on, “What would I like to do?” or “What does God think of this practice generally, and what is His will for me personally?” It was the same process I went through as I contemplated divorce and remarriage, both of which I did.
Unfortunately, everyone on the panel refused the question. However, in a later comment, the woman with cancer said she would hate to think that anyone out there thought she would go to hell for her decision.
Oh? Who cares what I think? Did you ask God what He thinks? And did you find the answer so thoroughly that nothing anyone else says could shake you? Why would people who believe they face God upon death not make sure their final act was acceptable to Him?
Alas, this is nothing new.
“Why do my people say, ‘We are free to roam; we will come to you no more’?” God asked Jeremiah the prophet. People too busy doing it their way don’t care what God thinks, even if they’re “His people.” Others, blithely assuming suffering ends at death, never ponder whether they will suffer in the afterlife.
Believers who are asking the right questions may not be getting enlightened answers. One pastor in the audience affirmed people do ask him if MAiD would send them to hell. But his comments were odd. He said you didn’t want to be a person that people wouldn’t talk to because they knew what your answer would be.
Wow. It should be obvious that, at least for some questions, you want the truth made so clear it’s already evident. Even in these circumstances, a conversation can still happen. How approachable one seems depends as much on their personality as it does their clarity.
The pastor even said, “You don’t answer, ‘Yes you’re going to hell,’ because that’s rude.”
Really? Is this a pastor of Jesus who said, “You will know the truth, and the truth shall set you free,” and, “You snakes! You brood of vipers! How will you escape being condemned to hell?”
A church that doesn’t follow Jesus, seek God, or know the Bible will never challenge society; it will only imitate it.
MAiD advocates who believe in unfettered human autonomy have the gas pedal to the floor, while some Christians aren’t sure when to put on the brakes.
The revolutionaries of death will always beat the guardians of life when the latter falter on their formerly long-held, sacred practices.
