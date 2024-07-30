HARDING: The Olympic drag show really was as bad as you think

Let’s be clear: the Olympic drag show really was about the Last Supper and really did have ill intentions.Many observers protested that the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics recast Jesus as a fat woman with drag queens for disciples. Next, legacy media did what it often does, dismissing social conservatives (especially Christians) as misguided and paranoid people.No, the media babbled, the depiction was not a parody of DaVinci’s The Last Supper but of another work: Giovanni Bellini’s Feast of the Gods. Bellini’s 1514 painting included a child, as did the Paris depiction, whereas DaVinci’s 1498 masterpiece did not.The Olympic connection is ostensibly stronger in Le Festin des Dieux (also translated “The Feast of the Gods”,) painted by Jan van Biljert around 1640 and kept at the Musee Magnin in Dijon, France. The painting includes the Olympic gods, including Apollo, who has a saintly halo, just like the alleged central figure at the Paris Olympics. The work also includes a baby, but has a layout like The Last Supper, unlike Bellini’s work.These lesser paintings have nowhere near the fame of The Last Supper. It was completely predictable that people would associate the Paris ceremonies with Jesus and his disciples. The Olympic apologies for unintended offense are vacuous and the subsequent gaslighting of Christians by the media is contemptuous.Psychologist and author Mattias Desmet summarized it best on his July 29 substack.“Van Bijlert’s painting is clearly a pagan variant of Da Vinci’s painting. In other words: whether the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games directly mocked Da Vinci’s Last Supper or did so through a parodic imitation of Van Bijlert’s painting, it doesn’t matter, what happened at the opening ceremony was indeed mocking The Last Supper, and thus ethical and religious principles, particularly Christianity. Period,” he explains.“The most remarkable thing, above all, is that the fact-checkers and woke enthusiasts indeed did not see that it was about the Last Supper. They even mocked those who did see it, claiming they were lost in illusions and delusions. The more someone is gripped by totalitarian thinking, the more they accuse those who think differently of madness. In itself, it remains one of the most remarkable effects of the phenomenon of mass formation: the enormous narrowing of perspective accompanied by a radical blindness to anything that does not align with one's own fanatical beliefs.”In simpler English, the fact-checkers were narrow-minded, deluded, and way-off, not the Christians who protested.American PhD psychologist Karlyn Borysenko bypassed the entire question of what the ceremonies impersonated, to point at how subversive and intentional they were. The claim by ceremonies director Thomas Jolly that he just wanted “everyone to feel represented” is not credible.Jolly is a self-confessed “queer” and defying norms is what queer is all about, as Borysenko explains in the July 28, 2024 installment of her Woke 101 series in Actively Unwoke.“‘Queer’ is not about making people feel included. It’s not even about being gay or trans, because you do not need to be gay or trans in order to be queer,” Borysenko explains.Queer, she says, “is a far-left political ideology” that wants to “destabilize normativity” and abolish the gender binary, the nuclear family, and capitalism. Depicting drag queens is useful to forward such aims. Including a child, Borysenko says, suggests to children that changing gender is as simple as changing clothes.“They usually target children because their brains are not fully developed, making it difficult for them to think about this idea critically,” she explains.“A high-profile event like the Olympics offers an opportunity to insert messaging that is purposefully designed to make people feel uncomfortable as a way of destabilizing cultural norms.”The Jesus figure, French DJ Barbara Butch, received a 2023 Attitude Pride Award as an icon of the Pride movement. Butch’s first lesbian relationship was abusive, but this drove her to activism instead of driving her from lesbianism.“I’m a fat, Jewish, queer lesbian, and I’m really proud of all my identities because they make me what I am now as a human. All the violence and negativity I’ve experienced, I can make it something bigger to help others go forward with a lot of love,” Butch told The JC.Christians reposted images of Butch Jesus and the Olympic drag show all over social media, helping the blasphemy reach wider audiences, something Borysenko says was part of the plan.“Moments like this can be inflammatory and outrage-producing, which is their intent. However, when you remember that the left's goals never change and are always consistent, you can look at each moment with a clear head and evaluate the true goal rather than becoming a pawn in the outrage machine,” Borysenko explains.Borysenko had more to say about Queer Marxism in a talk with online journalist Johnny Vedmore reposted on Actively Unwoke on July 26. Borysenko said queer subculture began in the late 1980’s within anarcho-communist circles.“It seems like it came on so suddenly, but it was really a long time coming,” she said.In contrast to “pride,” which used a different word to reconsider what society considered shameful, queer inverts the implications of the word itself. It says being queer or weird is good, and everyone should similarly rebel against all norms.“[T]hey target autistic people with queer ideology, and especially kids in school, because autistic kids, naturally being who they are, are not going to fit in…especially when they're going through puberty…And then, all of a sudden, you have all these people who look at being queer or abnormal as a positive thing,” she said.Borysenko said many people, some homosexuals included, need to learn that “queer” means much more than “not straight.”“We're educating people about how the language has changed, why it's changed and what the true intent of it is, because it's deeply harmful to our entire way of life. When you get into the weeds of it, they want to fundamentally destroy the societies we live in.”Such madness will continue long after the Olympics end, but not before we see God-knows-what in its concluding festivities. Don’t be surprised if people call out distrubing suggestions in the artistic message, only to be derided by others who dismiss the detractors as paranoid conspiracy theorists.