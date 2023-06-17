Russell Brown

Judge Russell Brown

Justice Russell Brown is off the bench and Prime Minister Trudeau is surely glad.

The BC-born conservative judge was the only one on the bench both born and raised west of Ontario. Harper was brilliant to appoint the former Alberta Court of Appeal judge to the Supreme Court of Canada on August 25, 2015. Brown was not quite 50 at the time, set to make a quarter-century of thoughtful, conservative-leaning, constitution-respecting decisions. On June 12 this year, he resigned.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

Welcome to Trudeau's post-national Canada, where even Supreme Court judges allow themselves to be canceled to allow our new dictator free reign. Trudeau doesn't need a walk in the snow, he needs a walk to the train station under his own power.

