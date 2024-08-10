HARDING: Trump is riding a bullet train to victory

A few days ago, as I passed from sleeping to waking, I received a picture I have been reflecting on since.I saw Bullet Bill, the prize in Nintendo’s Mario Kart you always want when you’re way behind in races. Once activated, this prize will take you very quickly ahead of opponents, disarming them of their own prizes as you speed right through them, until finally you find yourself in the lead or at least close.I received an immediate understanding that this was about Donald Trump, and later about so much more.The bullet meant to take Trump’s life on July 13 has instead sent him surging ahead. Having just been shot, he rose with his first raised, chanting “Fight, fight, fight!” his face dripping with blood underneath a U.S. flag. This image is the most iconic of U.S. presidential campaign history.It’s no wonder chants of “USA! USA!” followed. Courage for a good cause rallies people. Could there have been a greater cause for the American people than the United States of America itself?A political strategist could not have scripted better, but no fool would ever have attempted to orchestrate it. The Republican Party could have been left without a presidential candidate in the convention that immediately followed. Instead, millions of voters and a worldwide audience saw a leader who remained resolute as something like a living martyr. Like a Mario Kart racer empowered by Bullet Bill, Trump’s surge resulted in his incumbent opponent losing his prize. Joe Biden was taken out as the Democratic nominee, arbitrarily replaced by Kamala Harris. Trump has further gained against his Democrat opponents by characterizing Biden’s dismissal as undemocratic and undignified.It’s amazing what getting shot at can do. It can get you farther ahead than you ever dreamed!Reflecting further on the bullet, I began to ponder my own life. Am I holding back in any way to avoid facing bullets? If I put myself out there more to take the heat, would I find myself making progress in other ways.The question became relevant to a friend of mine seeking office with the Regina Public School Board. She believes it’s proper policy that parents should be put in the know before teachers start calling their kids by pronouns and names different from their birth certificate. Although the province has taken a similar approach for children under 16, contrary protocols by the Regina Public School Board remain.It’s true my friend’s campaign materials mention her support for “parental choice” and an emphasis on academics. Anyone who’s dialed in and can read between the lines can figure out the implications, but that doesn’t go far enough to get potential voters on board.My vision of the bullet hit home with her. The only way she can gain ground on a status quo, incumbent candidate is to be forthright and direct in informing voters, sorting out current or potential allies from foes, and stating her position. A disinclination to confrontation must be abandoned.A provocative question like, “Should schools should keep secrets from parents about their children?” would sort people out pretty fast. As remarkable as it is, many people would vehemently argue yes. Both provoking and taking their backlash may be necessary to find others who believe parents should have the final say in their children’s education.If someone can endure backlash with the right heart, the resulting humility sets someone up for divine exaltation, at least according to Jesus. “He who humbles himself will be exalted, but he who exalts itself will be humbled,” he said. It’s hard to think of better support than God’s, though I offer some people are ready to get it from the devil too.As for Trump, he is thanking God for his uncanny survival in a near-death experience. He told Washington Examiner reporter Salena Zito his head would have blown up like a watermelon had he not turned it at just the right moment. The result is a humbled Trump, two words that most observers would not previously put together.“It’s changed everything. It’s changed me…It’s God,” he said..HARDING: TMZ doc offers worthy look at Trump's near-death.Trump knows he cannot survive, let alone prevail, without divine help. He is approaching the same place as the biblical King David came to after numerous persecutions. David wrote in the Psalms, “He rescued me from my powerful enemy, from my foes, who were too strong for me. They confronted me in the day of my disaster, but the Lord was my support.”No, Trump is leaning on God, knowing Thomas Crooks was only one of many who want him dead. His character change is necessary for the challenge ahead.If Trump can’t be killed, his enemies domestic and international would like nothing better than to let things blow up in his face. Any number of black swan events are possible. Another pandemic, domestic terrorism, international military conflicts, trade wars, or a financial crash come to mind. Brandon Biggs, who predicted the Trump ear shot, also foresees a financial crash after he is re-elected from which it will take years to emerge. Stockbroker Peter Schiff has been predicting a time worse than the Great Depression for years, based not on divine revelation, but on overinflated markets and unsustainable debt loads. The fiat money system is overdue to fail, and a major catalyst could cause a financial avalanche..HARDING: Man who prophesied Trump ear shot in March said a whole lot more.Like the Biblical Daniel, thrown to the lion’s den in his 80’s, only to emerge with a famous tale of overcoming faith, Trump’s greatest accomplishments may yet remain. However, making America great again could prove too much to ask. Instead, the US could well face its greatest threats since the civil war.No, this “finest hour” for Trump will be more like the one Winston Churchill described. Under his leadership, the nation and its allies found courage to overcome a very real and persistent international threat causing trouble at home and abroad.Courage, humility, and authority go together more than most of us realize. Behind the door of our greatest fears could be our greatest exaltation. Trump, it seems, is finding that out. Now, what about the rest of us?