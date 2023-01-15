The Great Reset is not a button in the hand of Klaus Schwab, but a lever that elites have pulled for 122 years.
An early manifestation of the concept is found in the 1901 non-fiction book 'Anticipations' by science fiction writer H.G. Wells. In his boom, Wells said society was historically and properly split between the “superior class” and the “working cultivator, peasant, serf or slave.”
That changed with the Industrial Revolution and “the appearance of great masses of population” who enabled “an entire disintegration of that system.”
“[W]ithout a total destruction and rebirth of that fabric, there can never be any return,” he warned.
Wells called the common people usurping power a “bulky, irremovable excretion of vicious, helpless and pauper masses … drifting down towards the abyss.” He deemed them “inferior in their claim upon the future … [which] cannot be given opportunities or trusted with power…. To give them equality is to sink to their level, to protect and cherish them is to be swamped in their fecundity.”
Anticipations said the “increase in population” fueled by better living standards was “the greatest evil in life.” Therefore, the “ascendant or dominant nation” would be one “that most resolutely picks over, educates, sterilizes, exports or poisons its people of the abyss.”
He called for a “new republic” that “can prevent the birth of just the in-adaptable, useless or merely unnecessary creatures in each generation.”
Wells predicted governments would “hold life to be a privilege,” guiding it with eugenics and imposing death “with little pity and less benevolence.” Instead, “[T]hose swarms of black, and brown, and dirty-white, and yellow people, who do not come into the new needs of efficiency … will have to go.”
Book publishing would be restricted to “intelligently critical men … of the new republic… developing the morality and education system of the future.”
Open markets, denigrated as “the region of the scramble,” could not last either. A true competitive environment threatened the elites’ economic hegemony, just as a real democracy threatened their political power.
“The emergent new republic will be attacking that mass of irresponsible property that is so unavoidable and so threatening under present conditions … [with a] scheme of death duties and heavy graduated taxes upon irresponsible incomes,” Wells predicted.
While the “competent” elite could protect their wealth in foundations and leverage it to transform the world, taxes would “expropriate and extinguish incompetent rich families” — the wealthy who didn’t share Wells’ vision. “[W]hether violently as a revolution or quietly and slowly, this gray confusion that is democracy must pass away inevitably… into the higher stage — the world-state of the coming years,” Wells said.
Through “elements of technical treason,” elites and leading officials in governments would form “a new republic as a sort of outspoken secret society” of “a confluent system of trust-owned business organisms… universities and reorganized military and naval services” that mimicked a state.
Did politicians distance themselves from this radical? Sadly, no.
After 'Anticipations' was published, Wells had a public audience with U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt who Wells later called, “the creative will in man” he admired. Before 'Anticipations,' Wells named Woodrow Wilson among the “intelligently critical men of the new republic.” His 1913-1920 presidency fulfilled Wells’ vision as the Federal Reserve Bank, graduated income taxes, and estate (death) taxes were introduced. An academic advisory group Wilson formed in 1917 later reconstituted itself as the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR.)
In the 1920s, Wells had an affair with Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood who later advanced the birth control pill. Wells called her “the greatest woman in the world” and predicted “the movement she started will grow to be, a hundred years from now, the most influential of all time in controlling man’s destiny on earth.”
Wells met three times with President Franklin Roosevelt in the 1930s. He called Roosevelt “continually revolutionary” and “the most effective transmitting instrument possible for the coming of the new world order.”
Although Wells died in 1946, his ideology did not.
In 1991, the late David Rockefeller said, “The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto determination practiced in past centuries.”
Until his passing in 2017, Rockefeller was part of the enormously influential CFR, Bilderberg Group, and the Trilateral Commission, which he founded in 1973. In a 2003 interview, he said he knew more heads of state than anyone, except possibly Henry Kissinger.
Kissinger eulogized his “friend” Rockefeller in the Washington Post. The former U.S. Secretary of State has been a CFR member since 1956 and was a mentor to his Harvard University pupil Klaus Schwab. Schwab founded the European Management Forum in 1971, and rebranded it as the World Economic Forum in 1987. From the beginning, Schwab’s organization gathered hundreds of executives annually in Davos, Switzerland to shape the direction of corporate influence. He founded a mentorship program in 1993 called the Global Leaders of Tomorrow, rebranded as the Young Global Leaders in 2004.
An excusive and influential list of political and economic leaders have been mentored by the WEF or participated in its events, including Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who sits on its board of directors. A comment by Schwab at Harvard University on Sept. 20, 2017 was telling.
“We penetrate the cabinets. So yesterday I was at a reception for Prime Minister Trudeau and I will know that half of this cabinet or even more … are from our Young Global Leaders.”
In 2020, Schwab proposed a “’Great Reset’ of capitalism” that would “revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions.”
Citizens worldwide should be wary. It's not a new idea...
Rule by the elites would be for the elites and leave government by the people for the people an expired 250-year experiment.
