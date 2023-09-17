Race theory

Book display of works on critical race theory at the University of Wisconsin–Madison

Last week, Peel district schools reportedly purged all library books written before 2008. But this incident is just one of many questionable moves made by schools across Ontario in recent years.

For example, in mid-summer 2022, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario began distributing new lesson plans that aimed to indoctrinate children into 'white-privilege' ideology. The lesson plans were to be taught in primary, junior and intermediate grades across the province and were an extension of the Federation’s existing and larger 'White Privilege project.'

David M. Haskell

(2) comments

Ian Chappell
Ian Chappell

Time to vote with your feet and leave the public school system.

guest1228
guest1228

Where is Ford in all of this? Why are the parents not pushing back? Why did the school board do this without consensus of all involved? Sounds like Ontario is doomed. Alberta needs to exit this clown show asap. A territory of the US is the best option. No matter what. Alberta has to leave before the attacks against it ramps up even more.

