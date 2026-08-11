Opinion

HAUBRICH: City councils love wasting your money on ridiculous projects

Saskatoon and Regina are hiking property taxes while wasting hundreds of thousands on fake boulders, failed tourism slogans, and useless consultants.
Saskatoon 'Art Rocks'
Saskatoon 'Art Rocks'Image courtesy of CTF
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