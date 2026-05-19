Opinion

HAUBRICH: Federal ‘gun grab’ firing blanks

Access-to-information records reveal Public Safety Canada has no analysis showing the ‘gun grab’ would reduce crime or improve public safety.
Gary Anandasangaree, Scott Moe, and Danielle Smith
Gary Anandasangaree, Scott Moe, and Danielle SmithWS Canva
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