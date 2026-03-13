HAUBRICH: Governments need to cut Saskatchewan’s massive bureaucracy

Gage Haubrich is the Prairie Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.More than a quarter of all Saskatchewanians work for some level of government.That’s not something to be proud of. Instead, that should raise the alarm for taxpayers. Nearly 28% of Saskatchewan employees are on the government payroll, the highest proportion in Western Canada.In British Columbia, 21% of people work for the government. In Manitoba, it’s 26%, and in Alberta, it’s 18.4%.That’s a problem because bureaucracies are expensive, and you can’t grow the economy through bureaucracy.Responsibility lies at every level. Premier Scott Moe, Prime Minister Mark Carney, and mayors across Saskatchewan need to cut spending on their bureaucracies.The Saskatchewan government spent about $8.5 billion paying employees last year. That works out to about 40% of the government’s total spending.The cost of the federal bureaucracy has surged by about 80% over the past decade. “The average compensation per full-time federal employee reached $143,271 last year,” according to the Parliamentary Budget Officer.The cities of Saskatoon and Regina are both hiring more employees while hiking property taxes by near record amounts this year.It’s about cost, but it’s also about fairness. That’s because people who work for the government are paid almost five percent more than those who don’t, despite doing similar work, according to the Fraser Institute..And the size of the bureaucracy continues to grow. The number of people working for some level of government in Saskatchewan has increased by more than 59,000 over the last 10 years. That’s about 68% of all jobs created during that time.That’s the opposite of a healthy economy. In Alberta, only about 22% of all jobs created in the last 10 years came from the government. In Manitoba, it was 26%.The simple truth is that the government and its employees don’t grow the economy; they just move money around. They only exist because taxpayers create enough value every year to pay them.Think about a garage.If the owner hires more mechanics, the shop repairs more cars, and the business grows.But imagine the owner hires more managers instead. The payroll climbs, but the number of cars being repaired stays the same.Soon, there will be less money to buy tools or expand the shop. The same principle applies to the economy.There are many important jobs funded by taxpayers. But when the government sector grows faster than the private sector, resources shift away from wealth creation..We get more managers and fewer mechanics.And we are seeing the consequences of fewer taxpayers paying for more government at the provincial level. The provincial government has more than doubled the debt since 2017. The government is increasing the debt to $23.9 billion this year and will waste more than $878 million on debt interest payments. That’s what happens when government spending keeps rising while the pool of taxpayers paying the bill does not.The only solution is to stop spending so much on government employees. At the provincial level, cutting the cost of the bureaucracy by 4.8%, which is the average wage premium that government employees get, would save Saskatchewan taxpayers $406 million a year.Those savings could go back to the people who earned the money in the first place through tax relief.Lower taxes mean businesses can invest. Farmers can upgrade equipment. Families can afford groceries and gas.Other provinces prove that Saskatchewan does not need the largest bureaucracy in Western Canada.Alberta has a smaller share of government workers. So does British Columbia. Manitoba as well.Those places still deliver services. The sky did not fall.Saskatchewan families work hard for every dollar they earn.Governments should stop using so many of those dollars to feed a massive bureaucracy.It is time to put the government in Saskatchewan on a diet and cut the bureaucracy.Gage Haubrich is the Prairie Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.