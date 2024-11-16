Opinion

HAUBRICH: Moe needs to get his government back to principles

They promised tax reductions and a balanced budget. They haven't done it.
Gage Haubrich of the The Saskatchewan Canadian Taxpayers Federation challenges newly re-elected premier Scott Moe to live up to the principles that first got him elected.
Gage Haubrich of the The Saskatchewan Canadian Taxpayers Federation challenges newly re-elected premier Scott Moe to live up to the principles that first got him elected.AI/CANVA image
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Premier Brad Wall
Saskatchewwan Premier Scott Moe's tough job
debt reduction in Saskatchewan

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news