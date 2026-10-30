Opinion

HAUBRICH: Newfoundland handles its windfall correctly — Saskatchewan should learn

Saskatchewan Finance Minister Jim Reiter needs to copy Newfoundland's fiscal playbook before it's too late.
Jim Reiter, left, and Tony Wakeham, right, illustrate contrasting approaches to oil-revenue windfalls.
Jim Reiter, left, and Tony Wakeham, right, illustrate contrasting approaches to oil-revenue windfalls.Image courtesy of AI
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Saskatchewan
Debt
Spending
Oil Revenues
Newfoundland
Opinion
Opinion Column
windfall