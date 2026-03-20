Opinion

HAUBRICH: No excuses for Saskatchewan’s reckless borrowing

The province is racking up debt, wasting $1 billion on interest, and offering no plan to stop the bleeding.
Scott Moe
Scott MoeImage courtesy of Christopher Oldcorn
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Saskatchewan
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Opinion
Opinion Column
Budget 2026

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