Opinion

HAUBRICH: Saskatchewan can’t waste opportunity to ace next budget

The finance minister may top national rankings, but taxpayers are still paying the price for rising debt, runaway spending, and more than $1 billion in annual interest costs.
Scott Moe and Jim Reiter
Scott Moe and Jim ReiterPhoto by Chris Oldcorn, Western Standard
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Saskatchewan
Debt
Deficit
Jim Reiter
Sask Party
Finance Minister
Opinion
Opinion Column
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Western Standard
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