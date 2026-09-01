Opinion

HAUBRICH: Saskatchewan is wasting its oil revenue windfall, again

The Saskatchewan government just squandered $331 million in lucky revenue — and taxpayers are going to be stuck paying the bill.
Scott Moe Spending Windfall Revenue
Scott Moe Spending Windfall RevenueImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Saskatchewan
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Oil Revenues
Premier Scott Moe
Opinion
Opinion Column
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Western Standard
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