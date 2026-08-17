Opinion

HAUBRICH: Saskatchewanians can’t afford Carney’s gas tax hike

With fuel prices near record highs, Prime Minister Mark Carney should cancel the September 8 federal fuel tax increase and Premier Scott Moe should cut Saskatchewan’s 15-cent-per-litre gas tax.
Gas Pump
Gas PumpImage courtesy of CTF
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Scott Moe
Federal Gas Taxes
Gas Tax
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Gas Tax Cuts
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