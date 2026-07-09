Opinion

HAUBRICH: Saskatchewan's spending is out of control — Scott Moe needs to put away the credit card

Chronic overspending, mounting debt, and record government spending are eroding Saskatchewan's fiscal future despite repeated promises of balanced budgets.
Credit cards
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Saskatchewan
Debt
Deficit
Scott Moe
Provincial Debt
Opinion
Opinion Column
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