Opinion

HAUBRICH / SIMS: Smith and Moe need to follow Carney on gas tax relief

Carney cut the gas tax. So why are Alberta and Saskatchewan Premiers still charging you more at the pump?
Smith and Moe at COP28
Smith and Moe at COP28Courtesy CBC
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Scott Moe
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Gas Tax
Carla Beck
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column

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