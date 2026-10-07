Opinion

HAUBRICH: Taxpayers entitled to know total cost of the fed’s gun grab

The federal government is dodging transparency and hiding the skyrocketing price tag of its gun grab program.
Gun grab costs
Gun grab costsImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Mark Carney
Gun Grab
Opinion
Gun Confiscation
Freedom Of Information Act
Opinion Column
Gary Anandasangaree
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Western Standard
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