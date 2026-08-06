Opinion

HAUBRICH: The case for paying politicians less

Saskatchewan politicians make more than lawmakers in most US states, yet taxpayers face higher taxes, growing debt, and weaker economic results. Leading by example starts with their own pay.
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Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Premier Scott Moe
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