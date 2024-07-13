Opinion

HEINRICHS: Another celebrity dumps on her home province

Regina-born Tatiana Maslany, shown here speaking at the 2016 San Diego Comic Con International, for "Entertainment Weekly: Women Who Kick Ass", is a talented actress but how does that make her an authority on teenage sexuality, asks Regina lawyer Gerald Heinrichs.
Regina-born Tatiana Maslany, shown here speaking at the 2016 San Diego Comic Con International, for "Entertainment Weekly: Women Who Kick Ass", is a talented actress but how does that make her an authority on teenage sexuality, asks Regina lawyer Gerald Heinrichs.Gage Skidmore Wikimedia Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Ricky Gervais
Tatiana Maslany criticizes Saskatchewan trans policy
k.d. Lang
celebrity does not equal authority

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news