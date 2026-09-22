Gerald Heinrichs is a lawyer in Regina, Saskatchewan.Mark Carney and Donald Trump are from different planets. And the Canada–US border now represents a face-off line on big issues in Western ideology.While Carney praises climate action and net zero, Trump calls it all a hoax and says, “Drill, baby, drill." While Trump declares, "We reject the ideology of globalism,” Carney worships it in his Davos speech.While Trump orders biological men out of women's spaces, Carney is a keynote speaker at LGBTQ+ events. As Carney brings in new laws for internet surveillance and censorship, Trump declares he is “Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship.”When Carney declares "Diversity is our strength,” Trump abolishes what he calls "radical and wasteful DEI programs.”One social media pundit frames the black-and-white difference this way: "Trump puts the individual first. Carney puts the system first." Another says, "It's about globalism versus liberty."But the friction goes further. When Trump demanded greater security over Greenland, Canada opened a consulate there in protest. When Trump supported Israel against a firestorm of diplomatic attacks, Canada recognized the State of Palestine. When the US took military action against the brutal oppressors in Venezuela and Iran, Canada gave tepid support. Indeed, Canada antagonizing US foreign policy has become as common as Tuesday..But there is even more to it. A National Post editorial said, "Carney has long viewed the apparent decline of American power as not just inevitable but desirable.” American commentator Glenn Beck claims that Carney "has always believed in replacing America as the superpower.” And the Toronto Star declares that Carney is "leader of the anti-Trump resistance.”These ideological differences are very deep, if not bred in the bone. Asking Carney or his Liberals to switch sides on any of these issues is almost like asking them to drink poison.These ideological battles, though, have become a springboard for Carney's further transformations.Carney now leads government-planned economic trips, purporting to build trade with countries other than the US. This includes new odd-duck friends like Qatar and stronger ties with China, the world's biggest dictatorship. "Carney Travels the globe for new alliances,” reports the New York Times. Carney seeks to "shift trade" to Asia, reports the Globe and Mail.The BBC, though, says that "Carney gambles" on this plan. Louder critics might quote Ludwig von Mises, who says government-created economic plans are “an abolition of rational economy.”Another part of Carney's transformation plan is courtship with the European Union (EU). The New York Times says, "Carney pulls Canada closer to Europe," while CBC asks, "Is it time Canada join the EU?" Through Carney's eyes, “Canada is the most European of the non-European countries.” And then last week, plans for an EU associate membership were announced..This Canada makeover is not a bluffing tactic against the US. Carney's intentions are real. "The old order is not coming back," says Carney. And Canada is being washed and groomed for the so-called "new world order.”But according to many leaders in Japan, India, Israel, Argentina, and Central America, Donald Trump has good ideas, and the US represents strong leadership. So too say many everyday Canadians who agree with today's US policies like freedom of speech, unleashing oil and gas, and pushing back on gender ideology.Through all this, most Canadians try to carry on as usual. Over 400,000 people crossed the US border daily in 2024 — many to visit family and tens of thousands for work. And every day there are millions of calls by friends and businesses. And beyond that there are countless crisscrossing rail lines, waterways, pipes, and power lines — an interconnection that is unsurpassed.So there is a lot of deep still water that is undisturbed by today's blowing storm. Underneath it all are two peoples who often can't be told apart in their daily language and style.According to Carney and his supporters, though, their new fixed-up Canada will be like a Cinderella makeover. But opponents and critics see it differently. They liken it more to a scorched-earth plan. And they hope the makeover story doesn’t turn out like Frankenstein.Gerald Heinrichs is a lawyer in Regina, Saskatchewan.