Opinion

HEINRICHS: ‘Drill baby drill’ vs. net zero — is Canada becoming America’s poor cousin?

As Washington slashes green regulations and promises cheaper energy, Canadians face rising costs and stalled resource projects — and a widening wealth gap.
Trump has co-opted Drill Baby Drill in the hopes of displacing Canadian oil
Trump has co-opted Drill Baby Drill in the hopes of displacing Canadian oilTikTok
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Donald Trump
Net Zero
Drill Baby Drill
Opinion
Opinion Column
climate hoax

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