Opinion

HEINRICHS: MAID is a slow-burning fuse

The twisted stories behind the nation's rapidly growing MAID statistics.
Canada’s MAID program raises troubling questions about care, compassion, and the value of life.
Canada’s MAID program raises troubling questions about care, compassion, and the value of life.Image courtesy of ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Maid
Veterans
Minors
Medical Assistance In Dying
Opinion
Mentally Ill
Opinion Column
Dr. Death
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news