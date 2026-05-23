Opinion

HEINRICHS: Many Canadians can't ignore the bad things in gender ideology

As courts, doctors, parents, and governments reassess youth transition medicine, Canada risks becoming one of the last holdouts in a rapidly changing debate.
"Gender Affirming" Clinic Cartoon
"Gender Affirming" Clinic CartoonImage courtesy of Wokely Correct
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Transgender
Gender Identity
Gender Ideology
Opinion
Opinion Column
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news