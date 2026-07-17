Opinion

HEINRICHS: The great gag order — Carney’s government is desperate to kill free speech

Weak leaders are terrified of losing their grip on the narrative. Now, they’re labelling everyday political debate as a 'crime' to keep the truth from ever reaching your screen.
Free speech is dead in Canada
Free speech is dead in CanadaImage courtesy of Grok AI
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Mark Carney
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