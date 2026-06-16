Opinion

HEINRICHS: The great globalist failure — climate hysteria, COVID-19 mandates, and mass immigration

After years of costly climate policies, pandemic restrictions, and open borders, the globalist agenda has left the West weaker, poorer, and more divided.
COVID-19 protestors
COVID-19 protestorsGovernment Executive
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Climate Change
Mass Immigration
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
COVID-19
globalist agenda
open borders
climate hoax
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