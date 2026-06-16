HEINRICHS: The great globalist failure — climate hysteria, COVID-19 mandates, and mass immigration

Gerald Heinrichs is a lawyer in Regina, Saskatchewan.The Western world is just starting to come to grips with the giant hoax called man-made climate change. According to President Trump and a growing list of others, the years of climate alarm were "The greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world." One comic proclaimed, "Even Greta doesn't believe it anymore."But for over 20 years, Western countries were obsessed with the subject to the point of tearing down thriving industries and investing taxes in fantasy projects — self-inflicted pain on a misguided mission to reduce CO2 emissions. In 2024, world spending on so-called climate action exceeded $2 trillion USD.At the forefront of this movement were globalist organizations like the United Nations (UN) and the World Economic Forum (WEF). Moreover, things like carbon tax and "net zero" descended on Canada thanks to other globalist initiatives like the Paris Agreement and the Kyoto Protocol.But climate action was just one of the bad things. These same organizations also directed the unprecedented lockdowns and vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The World Health Organization (WHO) effectively scripted the pandemic response for the world,” says author Jeffrey Tucker. Those ill-planned ideas were many, and Canada's National Citizens Inquiry provides a heartbreaking investigation into that. In 2025, the US withdrew from the WHO, stating as one reason, the "profound failures in the WHO's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic originating in Wuhan, China.”.And there were other bad projects. It was the UN and WEF that said humans should start eating bugs. In 2022, the WEF led the way, informing its members on "five reasons why eating insects can reduce climate change.” It's almost hard to believe, but following that globalist advice, Canada's Liberal government invested $9 million.But the ideas got even more twisted. Socialist politician Ida Auken spoke to the WEF to explain the radical idea "You will own nothing and be happy." And Yuval Harari, a chief WEF advisor, spoke to the same crowd telling them, "the big potential question of the 21st Century will be, what do we need humans for?" He went on, "Now, we see the creation of a new massive class of useless people." These were some of the dystopian science fiction ideas, presented as being bright new paths.But according to many, the greatest wrongdoing by globalist groups was the reckless promotion of large-scale immigration. "They believe in open borders,” stated former UK prime minister Liz Truss. Western countries, they claim, belong to everyone, and there is no difference between citizens and migrants from any of the world's jungles or deserts. This ideology has "introduced new security threats, imposed financial strains, and undermined cohesion of our societies,” says a recent US statement.There were red flags all along. An old saying warned us, "A committee can make a decision that is dumber than any of its members." And Thomas Sowell warned us, "It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.”.There is also a lot written about the dark side of globalist philosophy. Elon Musk says, "Globalization is civilizational suicide." American Thinker magazine says, "Globalism seeks to kill the nation-state." And an editorial in the Epoch Times says globalism is a disguised communist ideology that seeks to "separate people from their traditional cultures and faiths" and "take over the world by imposing an ideology of globalist control."These are a few reasons why, in 2026, the US government cut funds and withdrew from 66 international organizations. These were projects determined to be "contrary" to the nation's best interests. At the same time, the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cut hundreds of millions of dollars from even more projects. US Commerce Secretary Lutnick said it plain to the WEF crowd in 2026, "Globalism has failed the West."As for other countries, the globalist failures have been so many that every nation should rethink the value of these get-together groups..But that isn't going to happen in Canada. The Toronto Star says Prime Minister Carney is "just fine" with being a globalist. And in his 2026 Davos speech, Carney denied any globalism problems and instead praised such organizations as "collective problem solving.”As for those who disagree with him, Carney has little respect. He belittles their protests as nothing but building “fortresses.”But Canada's other and better path doesn't mean embracing the United States. It involves respecting individual freedom and liberty. It involves hearing local voters and their needs. It means respecting hard-earned tax dollars.But most importantly, it requires courage. In particular, the courage to walk away from bad ideas dreamed up by today's globalist elites.Gerald Heinrichs is a lawyer in Regina, Saskatchewan.