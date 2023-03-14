In February 2023, three conservative MPs met with German politician Christine Anderson in Ottawa. The Toronto Star and Globe and Mail reported the event. The two articles provided no substance of Anderson’s policies, but unleashed a torrent of cheap shots: hard right, anti-vaccine, anti-refugee, Islamophobic. Hardly a sentence was spared.
Within hours, Pierre Poilievre issued a statement. He offered no resistance to the machine-gun trial by the media. He joined in, calling Anderson “vile” and her “racist hateful views are not welcome here.” Critics claim Poilievre folded like a cheap suit.
This was, however, just another event when high-profile name calling erased any hope of mature discussion on important issues. This all at a time when Canadians are thirsty for civil debate on today’s front-page topics. Canadians are more than curious about issues such as: Is there a point when excess immigration harms a country? Is climate action unreasonable if it causes economic damage or unemployment? Is it fair for transgender individuals to displace females?
If robust college debates still existed, these would be among the topics up for discussion. Instead, though, today’s debates are shut down almost before the question can be spoken.
This clam-up phenomenon is sometimes called cancel culture. But often it's like a witchcraft spell where loud uttering of words like 'transphobe' or 'racist,' shuts down conversation like iron doors on a nuclear bunker. Justin Trudeau is a master of the name-calling method. In 2022 he called opponents of his government's COVID restrictions homophobic, transphobic, misogynistic, and racist. In 2023 he called immigration critics xenophobic. Using such words, Trudeau conjures up a spirit of public loathing and very often foils his opponents.
But there are some, such as Maxime Bernier, who have an unusual power to shrug off the insults. In stark defiance of the media’s name calling, Bernier gave Anderson an honorary party membership. Such outliers believe that words bruise no stones.
Meanwhile, the average person cannot stand even the threat of harsh name-calling. In today’s universities, school divisions and institutions, thousands live in holy fear of doing something that might unleash the name callers. For example, reporter Tara Henly quit her job at CBC stating the workplace required staff “to keep one’s mouth shut, to not ask questions, to not rock the boat.” Similarly a 2022 National Post survey found Canadian universities are "political monocultures" with "a hostile climate for those who disagree." People who stay in those organizations must kowtow to policies that might oblige abandoning their principles. Name calling therefore, has strange incredible powers.
One of the worst name-calling events was against American high school student Nicholas Sandmann. In 2019, a score of reporters and celebrities smeared the teenager for smiling while wearing a MAGA hat in Washington DC. Three US media outlets later paid undisclosed settlement amounts — a rare case of sweet revenge against the name callers.
Any rational person knows hot-button issues have more than one side. They know debate is valuable. All the good books say it is wrong to judge and scorn. Nonetheless, we see scant resistance when the name-callers unleash. And consequently moral busybodies, who perhaps think they're going to heaven, take advantage and make a hell on earth for others.
Back in Ottawa, politicians like Poilievre need to decide how they will respond to the next name-calling media frenzy. A good leader should strongly defend the truth.
Otherwise the name callers will have another easy walk.
(4) comments
A very good article Gerald. Well stated. Although a big fan of Stephen Harper, I was very much against his expensive bail out of the auto industry in 2008 & 9, along with his failure to allow more pipelines built when the opportunities were there. His actions towards increasing our National Defence budget were very weak as well. As you stated, I strongly believe Pierre Poilievre gave himself a very unnecessary black eye when he recently fell prey to the msm. Even though Maxime Bernier is another Quebecer, I feel he does have the countries best interest at heart, however splitting the Conservative vote sure doesn't help at a time we need cohesion the most.
This is of course all part of the WEF Orwellian agenda of terror and obedient enslavement
In Canada we are actually criminalizing truthful talk with the full backing of our captured institutions
This has only increased exponentially since the launching of the covid fraud / terror
It’s incredible and horrifying the evil that our politicians represent
It’s like the devil himself has taken over most Western politicians
Having faith in your own convictions helps. I'm not perfect, but I'm reasonably self assured that I'm not a racist, misogynistic, or too white. If I want an example of a hypocrite's words not matching their actual actions, I don't have to look any farther than the 3 main political leaders in this country. If you strive to appease the current social madness, you acknowledge it and give it power of you. I thank my mother and her conviction in her life and beliefs. She didn't care what others thought of her, if she could face herself in the mirror every morning.
You have to be pretty self deluded to shave in the morning if you are a politician in this country. I think there are maybe 6 politicians in this whole country that I would invite into my house for a coffee or a beer. The rest I'd encourage my Beagle to eat if they were in my yard. Worse than useless, actually bordering on truly evil.
Well said.
