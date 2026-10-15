Opinion

HEIT: From OxyContin to ‘safer supply’ — questions we should be asking

The public deserves full transparency on who profits from BC's opioid crisis policies.
Examining the human cost and financial stakes of BC’s opioid crisis.
Examining the human cost and financial stakes of BC’s opioid crisis.Image courtesy of ChatGPT
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British Columbia
Safe Supply
Opioid Crisis
Oxycontin
City Of Victoria
Purdue Pharma
Opinion
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