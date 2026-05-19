Opinion

HILL: Alberta government has a decades-old spending problem — and it’s time to fix it

Skyrocketing oil prices from the Iran conflict may erase Alberta’s deficit temporarily, but runaway government spending is setting the province up for another fiscal reckoning.
Danielle Smith
Danielle SmithCourtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
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Alberta
Debt
Gas Prices
Danielle Smith
Deficits
Opinion
Opinion Column
Iran War
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