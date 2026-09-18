Opinion

HILL: Alberta independence could cost $170 billion — and the rest of Canada has even more to lose

A new report highlights the economic risks of independence for Alberta, while overlooking the enormous fiscal hole the province could leave behind for the rest of Canada.
Golden Alberta
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Alberta
Equalization
Independence
University Of Calgary School Of Public Policy
Opinion
Western
Opinion Column
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