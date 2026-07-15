Opinion

HILL: Alberta independence referendum — why a vote for Option 2 is a vote against Ottawa’s status quo

The October referendum is about more than independence — it’s Albertans’ chance to reject decades of Liberal policies and keep the independence debate alive.
Independence supporters cruised through Sundre on Saturday without incident after the town’s annual rodeo parade was cancelled earlier this week following controversy surrounding an Alberta flag-themed float.
Independence supporters cruised through Sundre on Saturday without incident after the town’s annual rodeo parade was cancelled earlier this week following controversy surrounding an Alberta flag-themed float.WS/David Wiechnik
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Alberta
Liberals
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column
October 19 Referendum
Option 2
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