HILL: Alberta independence referendum — why a vote for Option 2 is a vote against Ottawa’s status quo

Yesterday I was thinking about an issue that seems to be occupying a lot of my time these days. It is my hope that the once-in-a-lifetime vote (thus far at least) we have been given to repudiate the continuing destruction of Canada by Ottawa and eastern Liberals is on a lot of Albertans’ minds right now. After 17 years as an MP and fully half my life focused on politics, I’m reminded of the law of unintended consequences that so often (almost always) happens when politicians make choices. I take Premier Smith at her word when she said that due to an improper court decision, rather than word a clear question on independence as called for in the federal Clarity Act, the best she can offer is to ask Albertans a referendum question on whether to hold a referendum.While I was originally upset by this, upon more thought I’ve come to understand the possible unintended consequences. A few days ago, I decided to test this political possibility in what I’ve always referred to as “the real world” outside the Ottawa bubble. I was called in for a consultation with a cardiologist. First and foremost, after all the personal attacks of being a heartless bigot directed my way over the past 40 years since I joined Preston Manning’s Reform movement in the mid-eighties (even before there was a Reform Party of Canada) … despite my political foe’s allegations, I was pleased to learn I actually had a heart!Secondly, as so often happens in life, the appointment produced an unanticipated coincidence. My appointment coincided with one for a former work colleague’s wife. A friend I hadn’t seen for a few years and he accompanied her, which resulted in my wait in the doctor’s office being a very enjoyable opportunity to catch up..As I’ve made a habit of asking others over the last few weeks, one of my questions to George was whether he has decided how he will be voting on Question 10 in the referendum on October 19. As is often the case, he indicated he’s “torn.” While readily admitting he’s dissatisfied with the direction the country is headed in, he remains unconvinced that Alberta independence is the best way forward.I immediately put his mind at rest that I respected his concerns and his democratic right to hold the opposite view to my own on this critical question. However, I also asked if I could pose a couple of further questions, to which he readily agreed.First, I asked him which issues upset him the most about what the Carney government was, or was not, handling properly. He quickly and knowledgeably enumerated the familiar list. Trudeau’s supposed climate change laws that restrict resource development and chase away investment in Alberta, both foreign and domestic. Our overwhelmed healthcare and education systems, porous and unchecked immigration, unaffordable housing and groceries, punishing taxation, unjust justice system, countless political scandals and government corruption, unaccountable politicians and bureaucrats, massive growth in the size of government, appalling overspending and accelerated debt accumulation … you get the idea. Clearly, George is very well-informed and up to date on our federal government’s mismanagement. Finally, I asked him if he was aware that despite all the hype, this vote is not a vote for independence, but a vote about whether you’re happy with the direction Canada is headed in. So, if he really wanted to send Ottawa a message that the status quo is unacceptable, he must vote in favour of Option 2 (pursue a future independence referendum).And lastly, I said just because you vote that way in October doesn’t mean you can’t change your mind in the actual referendum and vote to remain in Canada should you still be unconvinced that Alberta independence is the way to go. Within the next half hour, I also had similar respectful discussions with the doctor and the technician who conducted an impromptu ultrasound, and at the end of the conversations, all said my arguments had changed their vote. .I’m not sure if Premier Smith intended to give the vast majority of Albertans who are dissatisfied with Ottawa this chance to freely express their unhappiness, or whether it’s just the aforementioned “unintended consequences,” but either way, I for one appreciate the opportunity! In summary, I offer the following checklist and encourage all of you who are committed to independence, or even those who just want a better deal for Alberta, to use it. Time is of the essence, as they say. We must seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We must convince our family, friends, co-workers, neighbours, or just folks waiting in line for something not to vote out of fear, but instead vote for a better Alberta. First, assure them that this vote is simply a referendum to give the province permission to hold a referendum on independence sometime in the future ... a referendum to hold a referendum.Second, if they believe Alberta (the West) has legitimate, historic, unresolved grievances, the ONLY way to ensure the debate continues after October 19, is via a strong "Option 2" vote!Third, if they are still unsure in a year or two following much more debate, negotiations, and information, they can still vote to remain part of Canada then, in the actual (real) independence referendum. Fourth, show by your choice of words that you respect their opinion (unlike some strident separatists, don't attack them), but rather convince them that if the "Stay" side wins, nothing will change. In fact, a vote for Option 1 is a vote for the "Status Quo,” and they would be voting for the continued destruction of Canada. So, please mark your ballot for Option 2 and … “Say No to the Status Quo!”