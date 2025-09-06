Opinion

HILL / EMES: ‘Equalization’ program disincentivizes provinces from improving their economies

The welfare trap built into Canada’s equalization formula.
Equalization
EqualizationGov of Canada
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Equalization
Federal Government
Provincial Governments
Fraser Institute
Government
Provinces
Opinion
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news