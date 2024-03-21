Opinion

HILL: Hope for the best, plan for the worst

Former Conservative MP Jay Hill presents a hopeful case for Canada as polls suggest the end is in sight for the Trudeau Liberals. And yet... maybe we should do something to strengthen western premiers, just in case?
Former Conservative MP Jay Hill presents a hopeful case for Canada as polls suggest the end is in sight for the Trudeau Liberals. And yet... maybe we should do something to strengthen western premiers, just in case?Courtesy Craiyon.com
Loading content, please wait...
Chinese Interference
Jay Hill
polls show Poilievre in good place
Liberals scandals too many for most people to remember

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news