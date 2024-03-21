HILL: Hope for the best, plan for the worst

First the good news. Polling has been consistently showing for some time that if a federal election were held today, Pierre Poilievre and the Conservative Party would not just win, but win the largest mandate in Canadian History. It seems the majority of voters have belatedly realized that Justin Trudeau and his scandal-ridden government are systematically, and possibly deliberately, destroying the Canada many of us grew up in. From SNC Lavalin to 'ArriveScam' the list of serious scandals is so lengthy Canadians can be excused for not remembering half of them. Even a minority of them should have been enough for Trudeau’s defeat long ago.I hope someone is compiling a list (or better still, writing a book) to remind voters of the multitude of Trudeau scandals. A list that could be condensed into “the top 50 reasons NOT to vote Liberal or NDP”! For example, allowing a virtual tsunami of new immigrants and refugees entry into Canada when our healthcare system is crumbling and new housing construction is inadequate to even meet the needs of our current citizens, is not just poor policy, but inhumane. Immigrants have traditionally come to Canada with certain expectations of starting a new and better life. To not make immigrants aware before they arrive that they will not have access to a family doctor when needed, or a roof over their heads, is immoral. Let’s not forget about the absolute insanity of any carbon tax in our cold northern country, let alone Trudeau defending an indefensible increase to his tax on April Fool’s Day. This, while the inflation he’s partially responsible for with his wanton overspending have Canadians barely affording groceries! Trudeau, of course, recently blessed Albertans with his presence once again. Although he didn’t threaten to freeze Premier Danielle Smith’s bank account for urging him to fire his eco-terrorist Minister Guilbeault, evidently, he’s not opposed to jailing Saskatchewan’s Premier Scott Moe for shielding his citizens from Trudeau’s ineffective, but debilitating carbon tax.At least Moe would be following in heroic footsteps if they threw him in the same cell recently occupied by maverick resister, Tamara Lich. For me, the real kicker was when Trudeau suggested that Smith is the problem when dealing with Guilbeault. True to form he lectured Danielle, and through her Albertans, that perhaps we need to “look at (our) own approach to these big ideas.” Of course, we’re the problem, not “never-make-a-mistake Justin. So, with another western photo op complete, back to Ottawa he flew (gasp, more emissions!) .As we approach the 10th anniversary of his untimely passing, a very close friend has been on my mind a lot lately. Arguably the Hon. Jim Flaherty sacrificed his health and ultimately his life, to produce a balanced budget for Canada back in 2015. He believed it to be that important. To what end? Trudeau, Morneau and Freeland have purposefully destroyed our nation’s fiscal stability in just 8.5 years. In fact, Trudeau has accumulated more federal debt than ALL the combined prime ministers who came before him! I’m bewildered Jean Chretien and Paul Martin have remained silent about what this wastrel has done to their legacies. For far too many reasons to list, it is way past time most Canadians have finally had enough of Mr. Trudeau. Now the bad news. Normally a minority government ensures greater accountability, not less. However, if Jagmeet Singh and his antisemitic NDP caucus continue to support this morally corrupt Liberal government we may have another year and a half till the next election. Never forget that many of us in the West were in shock when the Trudeau-Singh tag team were returned to power, not just in 2019, but again in 2021. Considering those election results, wouldn’t it be prudent to follow the old advice, “hope for the best, but plan for the worst?” Don’t think the unthinkable could happen? That against all odds Trudeau or his successor could somehow prove the pollsters wrong and win re-election for the Liberal Party of (Central / Eastern) Canada? Remember the Liberals can win a majority government with basically no support from western Canada. But, perhaps with the help of China. You may recall that alleged foreign interference in the past elections is just one of many investigations the Liberals and NDP stalled or blocked in this Parliament. Like the case of the two Chinese scientists (spies?) at the supposedly “high security” Winnipeg microbiology lab, just another scandal this government withheld documents about and then covered up. So, what can we do to prepare for a possible continuation of this unintended coalition of destruction and wokeism? I would suggest that the citizens in Saskatchewan and Alberta petition our provincial governments to hold referendums on Confederation before the federal election, in case the worst happens. In Saskatchewan it could take place at the same time voters are at the polls this fall for their provincial election. Given the continued encroachment, threats, lies and outright attacks by this Liberal government, we should give these two Western premiers and their governments a clear mandate to announce our intention to withdraw from confederation and pursue autonomy at any time in the future they deem it to be in our best interests.Of course, it would be inappropriate to suggest the trigger for such action could only be a Liberal re-election to continue ruling over us. Although, I suppose it’s not beyond the realm of possibility their decision might coincide with such an unthinkable and undesirable event. Regardless, one way or the other I believe their return to power after all the damage they’ve done and divisiveness they’ve created would be the end of Confederation.