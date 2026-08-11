Opinion

HILL: It’s time to finally reform Canada’s equalization program

Created to protect Ottawa's wallet, the fixed growth rule now lines the pockets of provinces with higher living standards. Premier Smith's fight is long overdue.
Premier Danielle Smith
Premier Danielle SmithCPAC
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Alberta
Equalization
Danielle Smith
Opinion
Western
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