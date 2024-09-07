HILL & MURRAY: Jagmeet Singh, a credible threat or repeat deceit?

Jay Hill was a senior politician during the government of Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper. He is married to Leah Murray, who co-authors this opinion.On September 4th, Jagmeet Singh, leader of the federal New Democratic Party passionately declared he’d “ripped up” the Supply and Confidence agreement that's been in effect for two-plus years, and has come to the realization that the Liberals are too weak and too selfish to fight for the middle class.This is a curious admonishment. It is Singh himself who has allowed Trudeau to weakly and selfishly impose policies that have done the damage he complains of.Let's see... a crippled economy with annual escalating carbon tax, record debt levels, mandatory targets of 60% zero-emission vehicles (EVs) by 2030 immigration numbers allowing just about anyone into Canada without the due diligence to keep our country’s citizens safe. Need we remind you that all these measures, including tax increases were voted for by Mr. Singh and his NDP colleagues?Should we now cheer on Jagmeet for finally seeing the light? Or, is this an opportunistic ploy to distance himself, and partially his party and fellow NDP MPs, from the tanking Liberals?Hardly.Like the “little shepherd boy who cried wolf” Singh has destroyed any credibility he may have once had by threatening to join with the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois and defeat the Trudeau Liberals on a confidence vote a number of times in the past. Instead, he continues to deceive Canadians with tough talk while taking credit for much of the Liberal government largesse, so he can boast “look what I’ve done for the country!” Fortunately, most Canadians aren’t naïve enough to buy his socialist brand of hogwash.Yes, Singh will give himself credit and never-ending pats-on-the-back for the National Pharmacare Program while declaring Canadians shouldn’t have to choose between paying for the medications and putting food on the table.Indeed, but the only glitch is that the program only covers access to contraception and diabetes medication.Who can forget the NDP's pivotal role in rolling out the Canadian Dental Care Plan, with much fanfare? Yes, the one that didn’t initially confirm a launch date, the one to which dentists were reluctant to join, and the scope of whose insured services was limited. He failed to mention the 4.4 millionuninsured Canadians who will be excluded from the plan.I wouldn’t plan the dental care parade just yet.While Singh desperately hopes these programs will be his legacy, Canadians know better.Now he stretches credibility well past the point of ludicrous by arrogantly stating only he can defeat the Conservatives! Does he not see the NDP poll support slipping just like that of his three-year common-law partner, Mr. Trudeau and his Liberals? His legacy will be that of a hypocrite, opportunist, and fraud.While Singh now teases that an early election is “more likely,” he has yet to confirm how he and the NDP would vote if opposition leader and our next Prime Minister, Pierre Poilievre, introduces a confidence motion to defeat the government.Here’s a suggestion on how Singh might adjust his abysmal legacy.Singh should identify a mechanism (a pollster perhaps, or direct mail, email blast, etc.) to ask a cross-section of citizens in all provinces this question: “Do you want the federal NDP to support the CPC and vote in favour of bringing down the Liberal government?” This is the only way he might be taken seriously, rather than the laughingstock he’s become every time he threatens to huff and puff and blow Trudeau’s House (of Commons) down!Plain and simple. If a clear majority of Canadians across the land say “Yes” he can then proclaim he was instrumental in giving Canadians what they want — an election to oust the sinking Liberals and to get rid of Justin Trudeau, once and for all. Much as Jack Layton did when Paul Martin’s minority Liberal government was defeated in 2005. If Singh continues to talk out of both sides of his mouth and NOT support a motion of non-confidence, this whole exercise has been nothing more than another of his cheap stunts.A transparent attempt to save his own hide, elevate his party’s chance in the upcoming by-elections, ensure he qualifies for his MP pension in February, and possibly earn back some support of the unions he’s turned his back on.Either way, get ready to be inundated with fundraising requests from all parties declaring an election is Imminent!Meanwhile, Trudeau sits at a table for one. He reiterated that, despite the breakup of the dastardly duo, he will continue to govern and "deliver for Canadians."God help us. 