Opinion

HILL / PALACIOS: British Columbians paying for Premier Eby’s booming government sector

With government staffing up 54% in a decade, modest cuts won’t fix a deficit fuelled by aggressive spending and unchecked public-sector growth.
B.C. Premier David Eby speaks to reporters outside a New Democratic Party caucus meeting in Victoria on Monday, April 20, 2026, after reading a joint statement with the First Nations Leadership Council.
B.C. Premier David Eby speaks to reporters outside a New Democratic Party caucus meeting in Victoria on Monday, April 20, 2026, after reading a joint statement with the First Nations Leadership Council.@RobShaw_BC / X
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