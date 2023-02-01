Children's Hospital

The Metta Clinic, to which school personnel may take childreen for sex-change consultations without the knowledge of their parents, is located in the Alberta Children's Hospital.

 Thivierr Wiki Commons

How did it come to this?

Last week, we ran a column pointing out that “Calgary’s Metta gender identity clinic is accepting referrals of children as young as five years old, from teachers. Parents don’t need to be in the loop. In fact, Canada’s Public Health Agency enjoins teachers not to 'out' such kids to their parents.”

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Thank you for your excellent and vital work. I was fortunate enough to go to private school, but my parents had to make some pretty major sacrifices for that to happen. If PCE is successful, less and less children will be attending the ideology-driven brainwashing "schools". Classical curriculum got it right, and it's time we got back to the basics.

