Opinion

HILTON O’BRIEN: Alberta needs an ‘Inspector General of Education’

After a $16-million abuse settlement and repeated school board scandals, Alberta's real problem isn't teacher discipline. It's the absence of independent oversight.
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Alberta
Abuse
Education
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