Gender diagram

Photo courtesy of Parents for Choice in Education

When somebody introduces us to her vegan cat, we all know who is making the choices. It’s no different when someone introduces you to their gender-fluid child. It even makes us uncomfortable: we intuitively recognize that premature sexualization is unhealthy. When an adult who is not the parent encourages alternative sexuality in a minor while encouraging them not to tell their parents, alarm bells go off.

This is happening in Alberta right now. Calgary’s Metta gender identity clinic is accepting referrals of children as young as five years old, from teachers. Parents don’t need to be in the loop. In fact, Canada’s Public Health Agency enjoins teachers not to “out” such kids to their parents.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.