Rachel Notley

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley.

 Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

The biggest political announcement in years went by us on Friday, and nobody seemed to notice. It was buried deep in a press conference, in answer to a reporter’s question. Rachel Notley promised to cut funding for alternative education options, specifically targeting independent schools (charters and privates) and likely home education as well. Here’s what she said:

"When we were in government before, we maintained . . . funding to charters and to private schools. However, today’s announcement and my priority going forward is to . . . make up for the multiple attacks on the quality of education experienced by 95 percent of Alberta students in our public education, in public schools and Catholic schools [and] in the francophone boards . . . so that more and more families just choose to be part of our public education system."

