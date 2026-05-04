HILTON O’BRIEN: Alberta should treat teaching like a trade — not a degree

John Hilton-O’Brien is the Executive Director of Parents for Choice in Education.An Alberta electrician is not made in a lecture hall. She is hired at eighteen, paid a fraction of a journeyman's wage that rises each year, and trained on real buildings by a master who signs off on her competence. After several years and a certifying exam, she is a journeyman herself. Plumbers, welders, mechanics, and carpenters are made the same way.Teachers are not. Teachers spend years at university and tens of thousands of dollars before meeting their first classrooms. Government student loans alone can run to $68,000 over a four-year degree. Only a fraction of that is spent learning the actual practical skills that teachers use every day. We are careful about the people who wire our houses. We are casual about the people who shape our children's minds.We need to make teaching into a trade.The province has just taken a small step toward this. Four new expedited certificates let tradespeople, internationally trained teachers, and other skilled professionals enter classrooms through pathways that treat their experience as a substitute for university seat time. It is good policy, and a quiet admission that the four-year Bachelor of Education is not the only way to make a teacher, or the best one. The logic, conceded for everyone else, should now be applied to teachers themselves..Consider what an apprenticeship actually does. The apprentice is hired first, registered with the province second. From day one, she earns a wage, a fraction of a journeyman's that rises each year as her competence grows. She works under a journeyman who is responsible for her training, who signs off on her skills, and who has a professional stake in producing a competent successor. Her time is split, roughly four parts on the job to one part in the classroom, with technical instruction in concentrated blocks. Progression is by hours, not semesters. After several years and a certifying exam, she is a journeyman, fully credentialed, able to work independently and eventually to train apprentices of her own. The model has produced Alberta's tradespeople for a century. It works.Teachers may object that the B.Ed. is not all lecture hall, that students do practicum work. They do. At the University of Alberta, a four-year B.Ed. includes five weeks of introductory placement and nine weeks of advanced placement, fourteen weeks in total. That is less than one school term of supervised classroom teaching, concentrated in the final two years of the degree. By the end of her first year, the apprentice electrician has done more supervised work in her trade than the teacher candidate will do in four. She was paid for it, but the teacher candidate entered into crippling debt for the privilege.The result is a credentialing pipeline that filters out future teachers before they meet a single child. Roughly 30% of Alberta's early career teachers leave the profession within five years, having discovered, too late and at considerable expense, that they did not want the job they trained for. Children are now stuffed into overcrowded classrooms staffed by substitutes. It's too late to wonder why that pipeline runs dry.The university itself has admitted that the standard pathway is not the only one. Through the Bridge to Teacher Certification Program, school authorities can hire journey-certificated tradespeople to teach Career and Technology Studies courses. The University of Alberta grants up to thirty B.Ed. credits for the journey certificate, and another thirty for a related diploma. Half of a Bachelor of Education, recognized as equivalent to trade experience plus a related diploma. The participant then completes eight pedagogy courses and a practicum, teaches under a Letter of Authority while finishing the degree, and emerges fully certified..Read that figure again. The university has formally evaluated trade certificates and concluded that they substitute for half of a B.Ed. The remainder, the part the university considers genuinely distinctive, is roughly eight courses of teaching craft. Everything else in the degree is content and theory that the apprentice already brings, or could acquire alongside the work.The mechanics are straightforward. Hire the apprentice as a classroom aide, paid like every other apprentice, advancing over five years. The summers are for pedagogy, two courses each. Every regular semester, she takes one college course in evenings or weekends, building the general knowledge base a teacher needs.The legal infrastructure is in place. Alberta's Skilled Trades and Apprenticeship Education Act, in force since 2022, was explicitly designed to expand apprenticeship into professions outside the traditional trades. The Minister of Skilled Trades and Professions has the authority to designate new trades. Teaching meets the statutory criteria. The U.S. Department of Labour designated teaching as an apprenticeable trade years ago. Alberta would not be breaking new ground. It would be catching up to a model the province already uses for every other craft, and that another federal jurisdiction has already endorsed for teaching itself..Alberta has trained teachers this way before. Until 1945, the province ran normal schools in Calgary, Camrose, and Edmonton, where teachers learned their craft in a year of practical preparation. They taught the children who grew up to fight the Second World War and put Canada on the international map. The shift to a four-year university degree was administrative, not pedagogical.A pilot is the obvious next step. The public system will move slowly. Alberta's independent and charter schools, which already hire across a broader range of credentials and have the strongest incentive to solve the supply problem, can begin immediately under the existing Letter of Authority framework. A five-year pilot in that sector would produce real data on whether apprenticeship-trained teachers perform comparably to B.Ed. graduates. The public system can then adopt what works.Our children deserve at least the care we give our wiring.John Hilton-O’Brien is the Executive Director of Parents for Choice in Education, www.parentchoice.ca.