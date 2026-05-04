Opinion

HILTON O’BRIEN: Alberta should treat teaching like a trade — not a degree

Electricians earn while they learn. Teachers go into debt before stepping into a classroom. It’s time to overhaul how Alberta trains educators.
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Alberta
Opinion
Alberta Teachers
Opinion Column
Teaching Career
bachelor of education
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