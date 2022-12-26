Homeschool

Alberta's left doesn't like private schools or home schooling and the Alberta Teachers' Association is spearheading a union attempt to dominate the system. Parents for Choice in Education Director John Hilton O'Brien explains how and why.

 Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

The education news of the year is confusing.

Cross-dressing teachers and school boards keeping secrets from parents. Critical Race Theory in schools. Ads and 'experts' attacking Alberta’s new curriculum. The government removing power over discipline from the teachers’ union. Parent organizations rising across the continent to fight school board elections. On this website, I’ve revealed how teachers’ unions in Canada — including our own Alberta Teachers’ Association — have been intervening in elections. Is this all random, or is there a common thread beyond them being merely stories related to education?

The argument over Alberta education is complex and hard to follow. John Hilton O'Brien lays out a timeline for the battle.

